Liliana Rodríguez Morillo publicly apologizes to her sister Genesis and her father, el Puma

The Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez The 79-year-old declared a few weeks ago that the reconciliation with his eldest daughters, product of his marriage to actress Lila Morillo in the ’80s, was close but that this reunion would take place privately.

Apparently that day has already arrived, since Liliana Rodriguez Morillo, He took advantage of his participation in the Unimás television program “Siente who can” to apologize for all the fights and misunderstandings with his father, his younger sister Genesis and Carolina Pérez, wife of Puma.

“I am going to take advantage of this platform for Puma, Carolina, Genesis, this is how this is done. Because in the end we are going to give an account to the Almighty God because we are not going to live forever, and the time of life is shortened. I do was once a teen angel in love with her father who did or said something that caused pain in your new family I turn the other cheek and ask for forgiveness, “he said Liliana Rodriguez Morillo.

Later Liliana Rodriguez Morillo He added: “This is how it’s done, things have to be provoked so that they happen and God intercede for a reconciliation. Carolina if I ever insulted you like a hurt daughter that I was, because I was rejected for many years, I apologize, Genesis I applaud your success and Puma you are falling short, you can still give more to the public”.

Liliana Rodriguez Morillo. Source: Terra archive.

Finally, Liliana Rodriguez Morillo expressed his wish and said: “As head of the family, I would have liked you to call us to solve it, but since you haven’t had the courage to do it or the balls, I’m going to help you do it, learn to forgive Puma so that you live long, love It can do anything. I, Lilibeth and your granddaughter whom you have also ignored, have forgiven you.”