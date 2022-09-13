Entertainment

Liliana Rodríguez Morillo publicly apologizes to her sister Genesis and her father, el Puma

The Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez The 79-year-old declared a few weeks ago that the reconciliation with his eldest daughters, product of his marriage to actress Lila Morillo in the ’80s, was close but that this reunion would take place privately.

Apparently that day has already arrived, since Liliana Rodriguez Morillo, He took advantage of his participation in the Unimás television program “Siente who can” to apologize for all the fights and misunderstandings with his father, his younger sister Genesis and Carolina Pérez, wife of Puma.

