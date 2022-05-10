Liliana Rodríguez scored a great goal in Chivas Femenil vs Pumas

Entertainment

Mexico City /

Pumas Femenil is giving the bell of the Liguilla with his partial victory against Chivaswith which they would advance to the Semifinals and finish with the undefeated rojiblancosince they have not lost so far in Clausura 2022.

Liliana Rodríguez directed the auriazules with a real goal. The soccer player received the ball on the edge of the area, it soon hit left-handed andcwashed the ball in the upper left corner of Blanca Félixwho did nothing to avoid scoring.

Unlike the men’s squad, Pumas Femenil is having a great afternoon at Akron. Aerial Chavarin put the second in the afternoon, after going into the right sector of the area, he hit, and with a certain complication from the Guadalajara goalkeeper, increased college advantage.

The party is not staying on duty and Chivas Femenil woke up in the last minutes of the first period with goal by Michelle Gonzalezwho headed into the small area to put the locals on the scoreboard.

The rojiblancas need a goal to advance to the prelude to the Finalas the global tie would give them the pass for having been in the second position of the contest.

Source link

