At 79 years old, the Venezuelan singer Jose Luis “El Puma” Rodriguez, remains more active than ever and, even, as in his younger years. And it is that the international artist returned to live shows, but he also shines as a jury of a reality show on Argentine television, which has earned him being invited to different programs in this country as well. In addition, the family scandals around the author of “Diosito Santo” are also on the agenda, since there is always news about his conflicting ties,

As for this last plane of the life of the Puma and his family, the singer’s relationship with his daughters is one of the aspects that most often cause people to talk. And it is that the link of Jose Luis Rodriguez with your daughter Liliana Rodriguez (55) is practically broken and there were practically no known indications that it was going to be rearranged. At least, until a few days ago.

LIliana Rodríguez: This is the relationship she has with her half-sister Genesis Rodríguez. Photo: Terra Archive.

Because Liliana RodriguezPuma’s eldest daughter, apologized to her father during a television program and even apologized to the singer’s second wife, Carolina Pérez -who is a year younger than her- and to her half-sister, Genesis Rodriguez (daughter of Puma and Carolina).

How is the relationship between the eldest daughter of Puma Rodríguez and her half-sister, Genesis

Liliana Rodriguez He is a panelist on the program “Sit down who can”, on the Unimas channel. And it was precisely in this program that the eldest daughter of the Puma Rodriguez He apologized live to his father, the musician’s new wife and their daughter. The apology to the Puma, according to his own words, was if ever during his childhood he was “a girl in love with his father” or if he said “something inappropriate that caused pain in his new family.”

Liliana, daughter of Puma Rodriguez and Lila Morillo (his first wife) apologized to the musician’s new wife and even called, in public, for her and her father to try to find the space to ever reconcile, “before it’s too late” . In the same intervention, Liliana Rodriguez He referred to his half-sister, Genesis Rodriguez (Puma’s youngest daughter, already with his current wife, Carolina Pérez).

“I applaud your success. Wonderful success,” he stressed. Liliana Rodriguez without speaking much more about the young woman Genesis Rodriguezwho is notable for his role in the Netflix original series “The Umbrella Academy.”

In this way, the eldest daughter of the Puma Rodriguez He made it clear that he has no intention of continuing to fuel the fight with his father, although he also showed that he does not have any kind of relationship with the current wife of the Venezuelan singer or with their daughter, the aforementioned Genesis Rodriguez.