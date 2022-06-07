Lilibet Diana, this was her first birthday party

Amid great anticipation, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in the UK to take part in Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. For the first time, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveled to Harry’s land accompanied by her two children, on a special occasion in which Lilibet would meet her great-grandmother, her Queen, for the first time. The date was also special for the little girl, who would celebrate her first year of life during this special trip. Although not much could be known about her celebration at first, it was suspected that the meeting had taken place on the grounds of Windsor. Now, after the publication of the first solo portrait of the little girl, some details about what happened last Saturday have been released. To celebrate her daughter’s significant birthday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex surrounded themselves with a close group of family and friends for a ‘casual and intimate’ picnic where nothing has been left to chance at Frogmore Cottage.

the delicious cake

As is often the case with the Duchess of Sussex, she wanted to mark this occasion in a special way, with a cake from Violet Bakery by reporter Claire Ptak, who was in charge of creating Meghan and Harry’s wedding cake for the royal wedding. in 2018. The exclusive bakery is located in East London and all its creations are made with organic and low-intervention ingredients. In addition to this special way of choosing the elements to bake her products, Claire is known for the aesthetics that each of the cakes has, which in addition to being delicious, are usually worthy of a magazine. The big question at the moment is whether an elegant cake with floral details in shades of pink, white, peach and yellow that was posted on her Instagram account over the weekend was the one chosen for the Sussexes’ picnic.

The charitable gift

Following in the footsteps of what they have done on special occasions since their marriage, Prince Harry and Meghan have been especially touched by donations that have reached more than $100,000 to the World Central Kitchen in honor of the little girl. This is a cause close to the heart of the Duke and Duchess, providing food in response to humanitarian and climate crises, most recently supporting refugees from Ukraine and those affected by the shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Who does little Lilibet Diana, daughter of Meghan and Harry, look like?

the memory image

The moving portrait of little Lilibet who went around the world in a matter of minutes was taken by Misan Harriman, who was among the guests at the party with his wife and daughters. But just like the cake, Misan’s choice has its own meaning for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex family. This is the same photographer who made the announcement session of Meghan’s second pregnancy, at which time the same mechanism was followed as on this occasion, with Misan publishing the photograph on her own Instagram profile.

The party dress

As is often the case when it comes to royals, the little dress that Lilibet wore on this occasion has not gone unnoticed, and it has been a design from one of her British cousins’ favorite firms. It is the Angel set in pale blue from the firm Amaia – a British brand that Cambridge children usually wear -, a classic-style dress and underpants set that can be had for 95 pounds sterling (around $2,333 Mexican pesos).

