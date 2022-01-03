Lille asked for time. Rossoneri on Sanches for the summer “

Paolo Maldini’s not too old-fashioned words: “The serious injury to Kjaer? We will try to anticipate the investment in the central defender scheduled for next summer ”. A name only for the command, we refer to Sven Botman and do not believe so much to those who claim that this is an impossible operation. Because there is nothing impossible, of course there are some things to solve that do not depend only on the Rossoneri.

Excellent relations between clubs, it is no coincidence that Milan have also aimed Renato Sanches (touched a few years ago and also followed by the Premier) for the midfield but for next summer. Why Botman? Because he is strong, a 2000, because with him you open a cycle of at least 10 years, because he still has room for improvement but is already very competitive now. It costs about thirty million, but you can go down, a figure that doesn’t scare Milan (they spent more or less that money for Tomori), however, a reasonable delay is needed, a reasoned obligation.

And here the game will be played in the next few days. Lille sold Ikoné to Fiorentina, but contacts with the Rossoneri continued. The background refers to the fact that Lille asked for time because they have other practices that are not easy to unravel, for example that of Reinildo Mandava which is liked by Naples and Lazio, the future of the central defender may depend on these practices. The contacts will continue, there is time but Milan will certainly not let go as long as they have a chance, because Botman is well worth a sacrifice.