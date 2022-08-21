Lille-PSG: the starting composition lined up for the press
PSG face Lille on Sunday evening in Ligue 1: here is the probable composition according to the press.
Little or no surprise. PSG will play a third match with the same starting lineup this Sunday against Lille. Mbappé in attack alongside Neymar and Messi.
Clément Turpin will be the referee of this Lille-PSG. The federal referee will officiate during the meeting of the 3rd day of Ligue 1 between Paris Saint-Germain and Lille, this Sunday August 21 at 8:45 p.m. at the Decathlon Arena.
He will be assisted by Cyril Gringore and Nicolas Danos. Guillaume Paradis will be the fourth referee. Bruno Coué and Hicham Zakrani will officiate as VAR assistant referees.
The match will air on Amazon Prime on Sunday evening, August 21, starting at 9 p.m.
The probable composition according to Le Parisien, L’Equipe and VIPSG.fr: Donnarumma – Ramos, Marquinhos (c), Kimpembe – Hakimi, Verratti, Vitinha, Mendes – Messi – Neymar, Mbappé
BAND :
2. Ashraf Hakimi
3. Presnel Kimpembe
4. Sergio Ramos
5. Marquinhos
6. Marco Verratti
7. Kylian Mbappe
8. Leandro Paredes
10. Neymar Jr.
14. Juan Bernat
15. Danilo Pereira
16. Sergio Rico
17. Vitinha
18. Renato Sanches
19. Pablo Sarabia
22. Abdou Diallo
25. Nuno Mendes
26. Nordi Mukiele
30.Lionel Messi
44. Hugo Ekitike
90. Alexandre Letellier
99. Gianluigi Donnarumma
MEDICAL POINT:
1. Keylor Navas walked out of practice today with lower back pain. He will remain in care at the Training Center and a new point will be made in 48 hours.