Lille – PSG: the whole world bows down to the Mbappé – Neymar show

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Geyoro, Karchaoui and Périsset’s “Little Sister” interview!

This Sunday evening, far from the tensions and controversies that had accompanied the victory against Montpellier the previous weekend (5-2), PSG offered themselves a bewildering victory on the lawn of Lille (7-1). With the incredible performance of the Mbappé – Neymar – Messi trio in the front line, who totaled six goals and four assists in this crazy evening, which began with Kylian Mbappé’s expeditious goal after just eight seconds of play.

Inevitably, this XXL performance is well worth all the honours, starting with the Team which quite simply gave the score of 9 to the three Parisian attacking players this morning! But of course, the magic trio of PSG did not only ignite France but the whole world, their show being relayed everywhere on the football planet…

Reactions from around the world

In Spain :

Marca highlight the fastest goal in PSG history

AS highlights the terrible humiliation inflicted by the Parisians in Lille

Sport insists on the reconciliation of the trio Messi – Neymar – Mbappé with goals

Mundo Deportivo dissects PSG’s stroke of genius at kick-off

In England :

The Daily Mail insists on Kylian Mbappé’s big night and his first hat-trick of the season

The Sun relays the madness created on social networks by Messi’s brilliant assist for Mbappé’s first goal

In Italy :

La Gazzetta dello Sport highlights the end of the controversy at PSG with the great performance of the trio … but also the goal of Hakimi

Corriere dello Sport highlights the humiliation inflicted by PSG on a well-known coach in Italy, Paulo Fonseca who managed Roma

In Brazil :

Globo highlights the show Neymar who made “peace” with Mbappé during this demonstration

UOL Esporte also highlights Neymar’s great game and Mbappé’s supersonic goal

In Argentina :

Messi’s performance and his goal obviously occupy Olé’s attention

Clarin raves about PSG’s brilliant combination on Mbappé’s first goal