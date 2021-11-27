Lilli Gruber: “Draghi confronts himself on TV, press conferences are not enough”

“Today no one is surprised if it is a female face that tells the hot fronts of the planet. But how many directors of major newspapers and television networks are women? “. Although interviewed by Il Fatto Quotidiano, it is Lilli Gruber who asks the questions. “This is the real battlefield: the presence of women at the top. And until we are 50-50 we don’t have to lay down our arms ”.

Gruber talks about weapons and trenches in this interview and in his latest book, “The war inside. Martha Gellhorn and the duty of truth ”, writing about a war reporter who, a bit like her, was not afraid to go and see conflicts up close. Before being the woman loved by Ernest Hemingway.

In fact, Gruber has never stopped going to territories of conflicts, such as those of the Yugoslav wars and the war in Iraq, today he is instead in that of the television debate, leading for 14 years Half past eight on La7, in which he invites politicians and protagonists of public life.

When asked why Prime Minister Mario Draghi doesn’t go on TV, she replies that she probably thinks she is more effective this way. “As a journalist, however, not only would I like to be able to interview him, but I believe that confrontation with the free press is important for a head of government: the rare press conferences are not enough”.