Lillini indirectly sends Álvaro Morales before the final

Pumas managed to get their pass to the playoffs by defeating Pachuca on the field of the University Olympics, however, one of the team’s biggest detractors, Álvaro Morales, demerited what the team did on social networks.

A few days ago, the ESPN journalist uploaded a video celebrating the Seattle Sounders’ draw against Pumas in the Concacaf Champions League final, which generated a flood of remarks from analysts and fans.

The Pumas coach had remained on the sidelines of the “Wizard’s” teasing, however, the Argentine did not hold anything back after defeating Pachuca and sent a hint to Morales, noting that they do not care about “slapstick”.

“I never dedicate myself to answering people in bad faith. I do not give credit or identity to those who do it on social networks. You have to be polite to everyone. Those who live from the media and antics are not worth it. We take it more like a force



Of course, several auriazules followers applauded Lillini’s words for defending the institution against Morales’s constant attacks, while others asked not to get hooked, because he knows he is a “character” to generate controversy.

