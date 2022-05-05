Lillini: Many of us at Pumas risk our future and we didn’t win

Edgar Malagon Medel

Although the defeat in the Concachampions Final It is a very hard blow for Pumas as a team called “great”, for many Andres Lillini achieved the unthinkable by reaching this instance with a modest squad in terms of resources, but the Argentine strategist assured that this Wednesday in Seattle “many played their last card” within the institution, including himself in discussion.

With a contorted face after the 3-0 against the Sounders that meant the end of a 17-year hegemony of Mexican clubs in Concacaf, Lillini first he highlighted what his staff had achieved, although he himself does not feel safe on the bench after the bump.

“The first thing is to thank the squad because we know that we have many boys under 20 years old, young people who are showing their first weapons and others who were risking their future, like me, if we don’t win we don’t continue. That is why I will go to thank them for the effort made and work quickly because on Sunday we have another challenge with this same squad, soccer gives revenge and sometimes it can be very immediate like the one that comes to us (in Guadalajara),” said the coach.

“We play with our resources that are genuine and they brought us here for a reason. We will have to continue adding things quickly because although this is over we will play a defining game again in a few days”.

Lillini believes that “they are returning Pumas to where it belongs”

Are 11 years without winning a titlewhether from Liga MX, Copa MX or regional for those from UNAM, but if something has characterized this version of Pumas it is the dedication, the claw and the generate illusion again in their fansthat’s why Lillini recognizes his players for “giving the club back” the prominence it deserves

“I think we are giving the club back what the club wasalthough this Final is a strong blow, I emphasize that we lost it because we got here,” he asserted.

On the differences in the match that left him with a bulky 3-0 against and empty handsthe Argentine highlighted the individual quality of the Sounders, to show the double by the Peruvian Raúl Ruidíaz and the goal by the Uruguayan Nico Lodeiro.

“We made mistakes at the start against a team that plays so well and everything is very complicated. The rival, with the hierarchy that they have from midfield forward, ends up defining. We had to tie it (when they were 1-0), the procedure was closed, but the strength of the rival was marked by the quality of their players“.

