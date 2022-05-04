Lillini prepared duel with Seattle without Alan Mozo

Edgar Malagon Medel

Seattle, United States (Submitted) / 03.05.2022 15:20:17





Although there is still a shred of hope, in Cougars They prepared the match of the Final second leg of the Concacaf Champions League without defender Alan Mozo, who maintains the injury to his left knee and would be the main casualty of the felines for the duel against Seattle Sounders.

“Waiterwith the situation of making the decision tomorrow, but It is very difficult. Nicolás and Arturo without problems”, expressed the technician Andres Lillini at a press conference from the Lumen Field Stadium in Seattle, after the team’s field recognition.

Waiter He came along with his teammates to the field of LumenFieldbut did not practice with them. He actually sat on one of the benches for almost the entire duration of training.

Even so, the coach considers that the illusion of winning the Concachampions remains intact although it anticipates a very complicated duel for the cats against Seattle Sounders of the mls.

“Illusions are many, we know that it’s a golden opportunity that we have won and we don’t want to let it go. We are facing a very difficult rival on their court, they are things that we have against. the opportunity is unique and we come prepared to win it,” he said.

Against Chivas, Pumas will attack

And without neglecting the Final, the coach Lillini time was given to talk about the duel of Repechage before Chivas in the MX League which will take place next Sunday.

“It’s one more boost to what we have to do tomorrow. We knew that in the League on Sunday we played an important match against the leader and of course it works because the team realizes that it can do impossible things and tomorrow’s game is tactically very similar where we are going to have periods where we are going to attack and others that we are going to have to be prepared to defend. These Finals are like this and the opponent in front plays”, he pointed out.