Lillini reveals the physical state of ‘Palermo’ Ortíz

Pumas got their ticket to the playoffs after defeating Club Pachuca on the field of the Olímpico Universitario, however, it came at a high cost, since the Mexican central defender, Aruto ‘Palermo’ Ortiz, left the exchange after a muscle problem.

Of course, this set off alarms within the auriazul team and the university fans ahead of the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League against the Seattle Sounders. At a press conference, Lillini revealed the soccer player’s condition.

Also read: Genoa would not sell Johan Vásquez and would play in Series B

“Palermo drags a pain in the pubis and in a play he felt pain, that’s why I had to take him out, it was more for precaution than for anything else”

Also read: Acapulco Shore: Danik Michell sets the nets on fire with fiery Twerking (Video)

Likewise, the Argentine strategist was questioned about the possibility of seeing Alan Mozo in the Concachampions, however, he mentioned that they will wait until the last moment to see if he enters the call, leaving his presence in the air.

“Alan was in pain, the distension day after day, the doctor told me. It is difficult for him to be on the list and his treatment is day after day, I can say Wednesday morning when he will be there.”

“Alan Mozo is in pain, the distinction; the doctor told me that it is day by day, I know that it is difficult for him to be, Alan’s treatment is day by day ” “Palermo drags a pain in the pubis, as a precaution I had to remove it” Andres Lillini �� #cougars pic.twitter.com/xDy8GZR5Bj — Alan Lara (@alanlarav)

May 1, 2022



