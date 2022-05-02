Sports

Lillini reveals the physical state of ‘Palermo’ Ortíz

Photo of James James45 mins ago
Pumas got their ticket to the playoffs after defeating Club Pachuca on the field of the Olímpico Universitario, however, it came at a high cost, since the Mexican central defender, Aruto ‘Palermo’ Ortiz, left the exchange after a muscle problem.

Of course, this set off alarms within the auriazul team and the university fans ahead of the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League against the Seattle Sounders. At a press conference, Lillini revealed the soccer player’s condition.

“Palermo drags a pain in the pubis and in a play he felt pain, that’s why I had to take him out, it was more for precaution than for anything else”

Likewise, the Argentine strategist was questioned about the possibility of seeing Alan Mozo in the Concachampions, however, he mentioned that they will wait until the last moment to see if he enters the call, leaving his presence in the air.

“Alan was in pain, the distension day after day, the doctor told me. It is difficult for him to be on the list and his treatment is day after day, I can say Wednesday morning when he will be there.”



Brian Reyes is passionate about sports. He loves telling stories about the protagonists of this novel called Soccer. Connoisseur of the main leagues in Europe. Critical and analytical on the current situation of Mexican soccer and the National Team. Fan of Club América and Chelsea. He was a contributor to the web portal of the newspaper Uno más Uno in Mexico City. He studied journalism at the University of Journalism, Art, Radio and Television (PART).

