Lillini talked about her effusive celebrations and how Pumas won

Andres Lillini he did it again. Once again came a last minute goal for Pumas and the coach ran wildly to celebrate as if he were one of the players, who this afternoon achieved the victory 2-0 against Rayados that puts them in Repechage zone.

Already calmer in press conference, the DT spoke of these celebrations that have become characteristic in his time as coach of the felines.

“I look at myself and I’m embarrassed (laughs). I’m so sorry for what we do, the day’s work is terrible, I see that sometimes they don’t get to recover and play. when what happens happens I release the feeling I have for this club, because of the possibilities we have and I do that, I run anywhere. It is a release of energy of that hot line that is always the coach. I should be, maybe, less effusive“, said.

And it is that Pumas beat Rayados thanks to two kickbackswhich were planned by the strategist when he saw that his players were already tired and they only had to bet on something different.

“At halftime we get together with Hermes (desio) and Gustavo (Vargas), my assistants and we said that It was going to be a match where we were going to endure the rival’s belt and start growing from there. I asked two or three players who I saw to be tired to empty themselves physically because it’s effort they were going to give me a chance to scoreLillini explained.

Later we returned with Hermes and Gustavo and decided if we put fast people, we are going to have some crossed ball. I told the players: ‘I’m going to put fast people outsideI told Leo López and Meritao to shoot two or three headlamps so they could run’. In the end, on the last one, Washington Corozo came out, defining a game that had become complicated, they were tired and in the end there were eight tireds“, he explained.

‘The arbitration affects us, but I can’t do anything’

On the other hand, the cougar coach recognized that once again arbitration decision harmed them with the Expulsion of Juan Dinenno and regretted not being able to do anything in the face of repetitive situations.

“We psyched ourselves up with the group that we are not going to take the referee’s decisions into account because they do not favor us, so the issue is left aside by the group. They do harm us, of course, but I can’t do anything. I am the coach, I have to show my face and there are people above me, Dr. Miguel Mejía Barón, our president (Leopoldo Silva) and they have to see this situation,” he said.

“Us we have to grow from humility. Now we don’t have to dream of greater things than we can achieve, our objective is to enter the Liguilla. Let’s see if we can make it to fourth,” she added.