Lillini warns of Cruz Azul despite celestial casualties

Edgar Malagon Medel

Mexico City / 11.04.2022 13:25:03





Andres LilliniPumas coach, warned of how difficult it will be for Pumas to face Cruz Azul for the return of the Concacaf Champions League even with the absences that the celestial will have, among them that of the midfielder Charlie Rodriguez who suffered a fibular fissure.

“I take this opportunity to wish a speedy recovery to both Carlos Rodriguez like Jesus Crown because they are two players who enjoy themselves when they are on the court. Going through this type of situation should not be easy, I hope they recover well and soon. Jesús already knows what he imparts from the goal, they have a national team-level goalkeeper, yes Jesús contributes a lot, but a team does not go through two players, they are very good players”, said Lillini in conference.

“Charly’s dynamics I’m not going to discover, but a team doesn’t go through two players. He has happened to us and we have not suffered.”

The DT analyzed the panorama of what they will find in the Aztec stadium against the Celestial Machine and hopes that there will be forcefulness from his team to define the series, which for now Pumas wins 2-1.

“The better the opponent is, the more he brings out the caste, it is like that because it reveals the things they have been doing. Tomorrow we have an advantage but it’s going to be an extremely complicated game where there are going to be moments from Cruz Azul and moments from us. Those moments, which is what we talk about and plan, we have to be decisive,” he said.

Corozo wants to continue in Pumas

On the other hand, the coach revealed that he talked with Washington Corozo so that the Ecuadorian player can continue his career at Pumas since the player’s loan ends in the summer of 2022.

“Washington He has been growing in his performances, that is why he won the starting role, tomorrow I am right now trying to define the team but he has great chances of being a starter because his performances keep him going, so I have to choose the best 11. He has grown a lot, his continuity in the team has been put in his head and he is a boy who has some conditions, like the speed with the ball at the feet, which are more decisive for this type of game where there are many counterattack spaces”, he commented.