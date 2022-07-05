Lilly and the UCM deliver the 2022 Medical Education Awards

The Lilly Foundation-Complutense University of Madrid (UCM) Chair in Medical Education has awarded the 2022 Medical Education Awards, whose objective is to publicly recognize those initiatives and projects that lead to the improvement of the teaching of Medicine, both in the Undergraduate and in Postgraduate.

This act was carried out during the celebration of the XV Annual Meeting of Medical Education, developed within the framework of the Complutense Summer Courses 2022. The Prize for the Best Project or Work in Undergraduate Teaching was awarded to the program of ‘Training in the Cultivation of Compassion at the Faculty of Medicine‘, presented by Dr. María Blanca Rojas, who is a member of the aforementioned academic center, and whose objective is to offer, to UCM Medicine students, a training program in the cultivation of compassion (CCT) to contribute, thus, to humanize health care and reduce the possible emotional discomfort associated with the study and practice of Medicine.

For its part, the Prize for the Best Project or Work in Postgraduate Teaching or Specialist Training went to ‘I prepare my rotation for, a section of the Continuum platform, developed by the different societies of pediatric specialties of the Spanish Association of Paediatrics (AEP), which is presented as a virtual complement to the Internal Medicine Resident (MIR) training. And, finally, the Prize for Best Teaching Practice, at the proposal of the Medicine students, was awarded to Pedro Gullón, who is a professor of Preventive Medicine and Public Health at the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences of the University of Madrid. of Alcalá de Henares (UAH).