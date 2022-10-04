Lilly Collins Auditioned For This ‘The Hobbit’ Character – Movie News

Many fans would die to participate in a production of The Lord of the Rings and although some celebrities have achieved it, not all have suffered the same fate, as was the case with Lily Collins.





Peter Jackson fulfilled the dream of many by bringing Middle-earth to the big screen and although he has admitted that he did not enjoy it that much, many fans were fascinated by the result. Since then, many celebrities have wanted to be part of the successful saga.

Actors such as Nicolás Cage, Christopher Lee and Megan Fox have declared themselves faithful followers of JRR Tolkien’s work, who since 1954 has captivated several generations with his stories about Gandalf (Ian McKellen), Galadriel (Cate Blanchett) and Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood). And believe it or not, the protagonist of Emily in Parisis also part of the legion of fans.

In an interview for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the 33-year-old actress confessed that she was a big fan of The Lord of the rings Y The Hobbit, since he loves stories of magic and fantasy. But her love was not only in the books, so she decided audition for the role of Tauriel in The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey.

Curiously, the character did not appear in the original work, but Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh decided to create him especially for the Bilbo Baggins (Martin Freeman) trilogy. the protagonist of Shadowhunters city of bone, he said it didn’t go well for him“I think it never got to Peter Jackson. It was horrible,” he said with a laugh.

Tolkien was released in 2019.



The role would finally fall to Evangeline Lilly, who is also known for her participation with Paul Rudd in Ant Man. But all is not lost, as Collins was later hired to participate in Tolkienthe biopic of the writer starring Nicholas Hoult, where she would play Edith Bratt, the wife of the famous author.

In the film we learn about the love story of the creator of Middle-earth, who was inspired by his beloved to create Lúthien, an immortal elf. If you want to know more about the romance of this pair of lovebirds, remember that you can find the movie at StarPlus.