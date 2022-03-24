Lilly Collins, Bella Hadid and Anna Wintour make it clear: NYC is back!

Long white sofas around artfully arranged coffee tables with oversized candles, books about motorcycles, fancy miniature cars and, as a centerpiece, a giant bowl of M&Ms (classic milk chocolate) were the delight of the most powerful personalities in the Big Apple.

On the site, the editor-in-chief of fashion, Anna Wintourthe famous friends of the brand, Jessica Chastain and Janelle Monae; they shone too Zoey Deutch (in bright pink), Lily Collinsthe TikTok star Nick Kaufman (in a double-breasted olive green suit) and the influencer Ivy Getty (in a western shirt).

Anna Wintour, the mayor of New York and the most powerful New Yorkers attended the Ralph Lauren Fall 2022 Fashion Show.

(Arthur Holmes/Getty Images)



The catwalk was dominated by outfits classics of Ralph Lauren, mostly in shades of black and white with hints of red. opened the run way Gigi Hadid perfectly preppy: in a logo sweater with an open neckline, which she wore with a pair of spectator heels two tone. Lucky Blue Smith he did the same in an impeccably tailored suit.

I could not miss the nod to elegance après-ski: puffer coat combined with bow ties, knitwear Fair Isle that adorned sequined dresses and gala skirts. A dress art deco that shimmered and contrasted with the New York skyline, and that was a kind of homage to the designer’s hometown.

Shalom Harlow walked the runway in a see-through column dress.

(Arthur Holmes/Getty Images)



The rest of the evening wear was kept mostly elegant, with a sheer column gown from shalom harlow; or the look to black-tie from Tyson Beckfordas well as the asymmetrical white dress of Bella Hadid; there was also time to fresh styleslike the dress measure with bare shoulders and full skirt worn by Laetitia Casta.

The end was spectacular, when the model Victoria Ceretti appeared in a pantsuit and bowtie, topped off with a jacket bomber and a baseball cap, both adorned with the logo of the NY Yankeesa direct tribute to one of the hallmarks of The Big Appleand who hit a locker room home run for Lauren.