Lily Collins adopts mini bangs for the latest Cartier campaign

This Wednesday, June 1, Lily Collins illustrated herself with an amazing cut on the new Cartier campaign: an ultra-trendy mini fringe, for a very rock look. Find out.

We knew her for her beautylooks surprising, and Lily Collins, once again did not disappoint us. Yesterday, this June 1, the emblematic star of the hit series Emily In Paris revealed itself with a new hair innovation : the mini bangs. A look that the pretty brunette then shared on her Instagram account, on the occasion of the launch of her collaboration with the luxury jeweler cartier. In the campaign video “Clash” for which she is the new face, we discover in particular a completely different Lily Collins : standing with a tight bun of the most sophisticated next to a giant screen, the interpreter of Emily Cooper reveals a ultra dark beauty look.

Black coloringand light wavy… The star has left nothing aside to sublimate his news fringe, which she presents to the world in a 2.0 makeover. A look that the young woman had not sported since the Cannes Film Festival 2021, where she dared to shine with a mini bangs similar. Trend, which today capsizes the hearts of many stars like Zoé Kravitz or Emma Watson.

Lily Collins, her multiple facets of beauty

When it comes to beauty, Lily Collins stands out as an expert both changes of looks are recurring. hair bun à la Audrey Hepburn, tentacle bangs Where rock shag cut.

There’s no doubt that the actress likes to stage herself in different beauty looks. of a hairdressing dark-looking on the cover of Vogue Hong Kong, with a wise look by Emily In Paris… Lily Collins has not finished surprising us, and this for our greatest pleasure!