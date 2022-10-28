Lily Collins’ airport look is perfect for traveling

Lily Collins yesterday went to Los Angeles airport with a perfect styling to travel. Getting on a plane is not always easy, sometimes because of the fear of flying, other times because you don’t really know what to wear before leaving home. Comfortable? The maximum possible. With anything? To be able to be no, for something they are trending listings. From now on, and whenever there is indecision when it comes to taking a plane, this could be the pattern to follow. Thank you Lily for being so clear.

The best airport looks (and the essential clothes to fly)

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell at the Los Angeles airport.TheImageDirect.com

What was the actress wearing to make us think that hers was a perfect outfit for traveling? Only basic and classic garments that you have at home, that’s why you have to save this look, because whenever you have to step on a terminal you can replicate it: