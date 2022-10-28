Entertainment

Lily Collins’ airport look is perfect for traveling

Lily Collins yesterday went to Los Angeles airport with a perfect styling to travel. Getting on a plane is not always easy, sometimes because of the fear of flying, other times because you don’t really know what to wear before leaving home. Comfortable? The maximum possible. With anything? To be able to be no, for something they are trending listings. From now on, and whenever there is indecision when it comes to taking a plane, this could be the pattern to follow. Thank you Lily for being so clear.

Airport looks: 11 must-have items for flying

The best airport looks (and the essential clothes to fly)

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell at the Los Angeles airport.TheImageDirect.com

What was the actress wearing to make us think that hers was a perfect outfit for traveling? Only basic and classic garments that you have at home, that’s why you have to save this look, because whenever you have to step on a terminal you can replicate it:

  • An XL jacket, the kind that look good with jeans or an evening dress. If you can only wear one jacket, make it one like this.
  • Straight jeans. They are not as comfortable as some leggings but surely you have some favorites that look alike.
  • A fine wool sweater that doesn’t itch. Lily’s, with a gray round neckline, goes with everything. Plus, it’s sophisticated. It is impossible to get bored of him.
  • A white shirt, the elegant touch of the look.
  • A black shoulder bag and a backpack. In the first one, you carry the essentials such as your wallet, glasses, earplugs, headphones, documentation and keys. In the rucksack everything that does not fit in the suitcase that you do not invoice.
  • Some New Balance sneakers, basic to walk through life and trends.

