Lily Collins almost played a major role in Gossip Girl

Lily Collins She is one of the actresses of the moment, especially for her role in the famous Netflix series Emily in Paris, which confirmed a third and fourth season. This has not been her only important role, as she was also part of Mirror Mirror with Julia Roberts. Now the actress surprises with important statements.

Did you know that he was about to be part of the cast of gossip girl? The interpreter is almost almost one of the most famous characters in the series of The CW and Warner.

The young daughter of Phil Collins revealed that he auditioned for the original version of the series and passed several phases. “I auditioned for Gossip Girl. Yes, I do. I did it for Jenny. I did it in the past”revealed impacting among fans.

“I got very close to that. My life would have been very different. I mean, I would have moved to New York. I would not have been able to finish my high school. I mean, I was 17 or something. Oh, I wanted it so badly.”he added as a tasty background relative to his feelings at that time.

Finally, when it came time to decide who would get the role, the chosen one was, as we all know, the actress and singer Taylor momsen. Clearly life had something else in store for him. Lily Collins.

The latest controversy of “Emily in Paris”

In the latest version of the Netflix Golden Globes took the most nominations with titles like “The Crown” and “Ozark and Mank”.

But one of his productions obtained two nominations, we are talking about the romantic comedy series, “Emily in Paris”starring actress Lily Collins.

The series was positioned as one of the most viewed, reaching the top numbers in the rankings in various parts of the world. But his nomination did not leave some users of social networks happy.

After two nominations for “Emily in Paris” social networks exploded, where several users expressed their anger.

Some claimed that shows like “I May Destroy You” and “Insecure”, should have been nominated, and they even claim that the nomination of Lily Collins it’s because of the privilege of being a white woman in the entertainment industry.

