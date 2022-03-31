Lily Collins almost starred in ‘Gossip Girl’

Fans of ‘Emily in Paris’ believe that Samantha Jones will appear in the third season.

Currently, Lily Collins is known worldwide for her leading role in the series ‘Emily in Paris’, in which she gives life to Emily Cooper and which has caused us all to want to live as authentic Parisians. But at a certain moment, there could have been something that completely changed the course of the actress’s career and that would have made her fame today due to another interpretation of her. guess of who is it about? Lily Collins auditioned for one of the series that has most marked the entire ‘millennial’ generation. Yes, we are talking about ‘Gossip Girl’. Lily advanced quite a bit in the casting and was about to be one of the leads playing Jenny Humphrey.

Lily Collins admitted that she was really looking forward to the job: “I auditioned for ‘Gossip Girl.’ I did it. I made it for Jenny. I did it on her day,” she recounts. Ultimately, it was actress Taylor Momsen who took on that role, but throughout the process, Lily had high hopes of being cast: “I was very close to it,” she says. “My life would have been very different. I mean I would have moved to New York. I wouldn’t have been able to finish at my high school. He was 17 or so. I wanted it so much…”

Right: Emily Cooper in ‘Emily in Paris.’ Left: Jenny Humphrey in ‘Gossip Girl.’ Netflix (Emily in Paris) / HBO (Gossip Girl)

In a previous chat with ‘Glamour’ about the experience, Lily explained that it was one of her first big auditions and naturally she took a lot of photos. “Whether she got it or not, I knew I could tell she had done a great job,” she said. That rejection could have been a hard blow for the young Lily, however, it is very likely that if she had come to play that role, today she would not have become the star of ‘Emily in Paris’, one of the series that has made the most sensation. caused during the last year.

In case you don’t remember, Jenny was that 14-year-old blonde girl with an enigmatic character and a lot of style who dreamed of living in her own flesh the stories of the Upper East Side boys who tell on the gossip website (the Gossip Queen) and which took on a much more relevant role in the second season.

