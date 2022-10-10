Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell’s Whirlwind Romance: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Your perfect match! Lily Collins Y charlie mcdowell They got married after two years of dating, but their relationship was love at first sight.

The duo were first linked in early 2019, with the Emily in Paris star making the romance Instagram official in August. Just over a year later, Mary SteenburgenThe son of asked the question.

“It was one of those situations where I knew the moment I met him that I wanted to be his wife one day, so it was just a matter of when, really,” Collins gushed during an appearance on Living With Kelly and Ryan on October 2020, a month after announcing their engagement.

McDowell took a knee during a road trip in New Mexico. “Everything was very planned in advance,” the star man said Kelly Ripa Y Ryan Seacrest. “He made a self-timer video, which we were then able to get screenshots of. But he set it all up without me knowing, obviously. … I was very surprised, but it is exactly what he would have wanted, and he knew me very well.”

Two years before she started dating the director, the Mirror Mirror actress opened up about how her parents: Phil collins Y Jill Tavelman — impacted his perspective on relationships.

“I think I’m very attracted to mysterious creatives, and I love people who are able to express their emotions not only for the world to see, but they’re also giving their emotions, but a little bit mysterious and elusive. too,” she said. The conversation in 2017. “And my mother is a strong, independent, strong-willed woman and she always taught me to accept my value because of how I saw myself and female empowerment, and it’s okay to be independent and also need someone at the same time. Same time. I can become both.”

The Okja star and McDowell tied the knot in September 2021 at Dunton Hot Springs in Colorado. “This moment will always play inside my head,” the boyfriend captioned an Instagram upload at the time, while Lily commented, “So excited to be your WIFE ❤️‍🔥.”

Before falling in love with the California native, Lily was linked to Taylor Lautner, Jamie Campbell Bower, Nick Jonas, Zack Efron Y Chris Evans.

Scroll down to see her whirlwind romance with McDowell: