Lily Collins and her complex relationship with Phil Collins: “I forgive your mistakes”

Phil Collins and Lily Collins they are one of the most popular father-daughter duos of all. After all, he has a whole musical career behind him and she He makes his way into acting with popular series and movies.

Despite this, they have not always been very close. A) Yes It was revealed by the same actress of Emily in Paris, who wrote an open letter about his complex relationship with his father. However, it seems that these dramas are in the past.

Lily and Phil Collins’ complex relationship

Lily Collins was born in 1989, the daughter of Phil Collins and Jill Tavelman. The actress grew up in the UK, where her father settled. However, after the divorce from her parents when she was just six years old, she moved to Los Angeles alone with her mother.

This caused a huge distance between father and daughter, with the actress assuring that this marked her for years. In an open letter published by People in 2017, Lily Collins confessed the distant relationship she had with the musician for years and how it affected her.

“I became extra careful with what he said and how he said itafraid that he would think she was angry and that she did not love him. And the truth is that she was angry. She missed him and she wanted him by my side »he confessed in his biography Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me.

As he explains, Phil Collins moved from England to Switzerland, which separated them for about twenty years, with sporadic visits. “I realized that many of my deepest insecurities come from my problems with my dad”Lily Collins continued.

Fortunately, it seems that things are much better between the two. In her writing, Lily Collins makes it clear that she does not seek to punish Phil Collins, only to express what she has been carrying for a long time. «I forgive you for not always being there when I needed you and for not being the father that I expected. I forgive you for the mistakes you made.” assured.