Lily Collins and her new ‘wolf’ style haircut

There’s no denying that Lily Collins’ brows are ‘goals,’ which is why we were so surprised when she debuted a ‘Birkin’-style fringe this fall that covered them. Now, the actress has gone one step further and He’s back at the barbershop for a new haircut.

Obviously, the ‘Emily in Paris’ star has been inspired by the Parisian chic we all know and love. This time, she has opted for a ‘wolf’ style cut which, the truth, suits you wonderfully. A hair style that Camila Cabello has also recently joined. The actress announced her new makeover on Instagram with a caption that reads, “This is the season to be…”, we guess chic is the end of that sentence. Look!

Lily hasn’t mentioned the stylist behind her new hair style, but we’re so grateful to the artist who created her flattering layers.

It is clear that the new layers have added some volume to Collins’ hair. In a post she went up just a few days ago, you can definitely see the difference these choppy layers have made to the thickness of her hair. What is the moral of this story? If your mane looks flat like a deflated soufflé, it’s time to hit the salon and ask for some layers.

We say ask why we do not recommend doing this haircut yourself at home. Seriously, it will never end well.