Lily Collins and Jamie Campbell Bower were a couple — Rock&Pop

season 4 of stranger things brought new characters like Eddie Munson and Vecna, who are played byr Joseph Quinn and Jamie Campbell Bower respectively, however, this last actor was already somewhat familiar in the cinematographic scene, even reaching being a partner of Lily Collins.

The tattoo that Jamie Campbell Bower and Lily Collins still have

Along with Joseph Quinn, Jamie Campbell Bower has become one of the most beloved actors in stranger things. And it is that apart from other interpreters like Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown or Finn Wolfhard; she has known how to win fans heart.

However, not many remember that the actor who plays Vecna, the fearsome supernatural threat from season 4, he had an affair with the star of Emily in Paris.

Both actors met during the filming of the film. Shadowhunters: City of Bones in 2012. And by the premiere of the film, they had already introduced themselves as an official couple.

In fact, during the film they play a couple who apparently passed the screen.

Jamie Campbell Bower and Lily Collins they were together for five years and, at that time, they were considered one of the Hollywood’s favorite couples.

However, they ended because, as announced at the time, it didn’t do them any good to be together.

Despite this, both figures on the small screen They are still very connected. This since in 2012, they decided to get a tattoo together that, until now, neither of them has been erased.

The writing that the two carry on their skin says the following: “Love for ever and ever”. And apparently, this forms a great memory that have no intention of removing, still wearing it even though both They have rebuilt their lives.

Let us remember that, on the one hand, he is enjoying his fame thanks to stranger thingsand she is happily married to him Director Charlie McDowell.

jamie campbell bower lily collins
Lily Collins – Getty Images
jamie campbell bower lily collins
Jamie Campbell Bower – Getty Images



