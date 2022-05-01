Entertainment

Lily Collins and the perfect look for a day at the beach

Lily Collins She gained great fame as a fashionista since she starred in “Emily in Paris” and since then everything she wears becomes a trend. On her social media, where she has more than 26 million followers, she shared a look that was all the rage in the ’70s and ’80s, which she brought back into fashion last year.

“Celebrating the #Earth day from coast to coast, from season to season. So grateful for this beautiful world we live in,” the actress wrote. In one of the photos, she can be seen wearing a light denim long-sleeved shirt, along with a white short-sleeved half shirt and matching hat.

