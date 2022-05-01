Lily Collins and the perfect look for a day at the beach

Lily Collins She gained great fame as a fashionista since she starred in “Emily in Paris” and since then everything she wears becomes a trend. On her social media, where she has more than 26 million followers, she shared a look that was all the rage in the ’70s and ’80s, which she brought back into fashion last year.

“Celebrating the #Earth day from coast to coast, from season to season. So grateful for this beautiful world we live in,” the actress wrote. In one of the photos, she can be seen wearing a light denim long-sleeved shirt, along with a white short-sleeved half shirt and matching hat.

Gardeners rose to fame in the 1970s. Source. Instagram @lilyjcollins

East look It is perfect for the beach because it is comfortable, fresh and basic. It can be used with a mom, boyfriend and skinny cut, whatever the style of each one, since it is very adaptable to different types of tastes and needs.

Lily Collins he chose a mom, which means it is wide, but not as wide as a boyfriend. This garment is so versatile that it can be worn in different colors and short pants are perfect for hot days, in which they can be combined with sneakers and create a very chic outfit.

Gardeners became a very popular garment among men during the First World War. It was in the 1970s when they became widely used by women who demanded rights and since then they have always been on the minds of designers.

Little by little this fashion was transformed and the well-known “monkeys” were born, which are a kind of cowboy, but elegant. Lily Collins She is a fan of this garment and so she was seen arriving with this look at the Yves Saint Laurent Milan fashion show in black full of sequins and a deep neckline.

Lily Collins wore a playsuit to the Yves Saint Laurent show. Source. Instagram @lilyjcollins.

Another beach outfit worn by Collins

As the main garment, he has chosen a knitted sweater in the tone ‘green tea’, one of the most striking colors of the spring/summer 2022 runway season, a wide design and underneath he wears a white shirt. She accompanied these garments with wide tan pants and white and gray sneakers.

In her day to day life, the actress prefers comfort and minimalism when it comes to dressing. Source: Instagram @lilyjcollins

What do you think of the outfits from Lily Collins to go to the beach?