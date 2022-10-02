Lily Collins’ bangs that will be a trend this season

The first images of the third season of Emily in Paris, the trend-setting Netflix series, and now everyone is witnessing his character’s transcendent new look. She already came with a very particular style in his hair, but now they all want the same fringe That will take Lily Collins in fiction, which is already setting a trend in this new season. You dare?

The fringe of Lily Collins what is trend

Everything that has surrounded the style of Emily Cooper – the character she brought to life Lily Collins– in Emily in Paris became a trend for this season. In addition to the fact that the young woman is followed by her always transgressive mixtures, now that the first images of this new installment have been revealed, an unexpected —or not so much— change of look was observed.

Lily Collins from his home he shows off his new look with fringe French – Source: Instagram @lilyjcollins

Yes, in this hit Netflix series Lily Collins keeps her long hair, but with a new fringe French style. She had everyone used to her long hair parted in the middle, however, now the character installed a new trend with the flattering hairstyle that Parisians have made so popular.

This season had already been presented as one of the favorites for autumn-winter 2022/2023. Even several celebrities such as Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid, Sydney Sweeney and Nicola Peltz are some of those who have switched to this style in recent months. However, the fact that now the British also does it with her appearance in Emily in Paris is the definitive confirmation.

Lily Collins tease her new look with fringe French for the season of Emily in Paris – Source: Netflix

Show off fringe: trend and change of attitude

Although the new season has not been released yet, it is difficult to know the reason for this new look. The truth is that everything would point to this new fringe It goes beyond the mere fact that the character wants to join the trends.

At the time Lily Collins He marked a certain rigidity with his long hair and the parting in the middle. But of course, the protagonist had just arrived from the United States in Paris; instead, this new hairstyle could now represent her ever-deepening rapprochement with French culture.

Also, for those who are willing to copy it, this new look gives a much more relaxed and rather clichéd vision. Whatever the reason, there is no doubt that after the premiere of this long-awaited new season the fringe French with which he will appear, much more will be requested in all hairdressers.

And you, would you encourage that change?

Remember that all the information we give you is a guide in case you have doubts. If you’re confident and comfortable with a haircut that doesn’t follow this rule, you’ve hit the mark, no prescription!