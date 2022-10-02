Entertainment

Lily Collins’ bangs that will be a trend this season

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 4 2 minutes read

The first images of the third season of Emily in Paris, the trend-setting Netflix series, and now everyone is witnessing his character’s transcendent new look. She already came with a very particular style in his hair, but now they all want the same fringe That will take Lily Collins in fiction, which is already setting a trend in this new season. You dare?

The fringe of Lily Collins what is trend

Everything that has surrounded the style of Emily Cooper – the character she brought to life Lily Collins– in Emily in Paris became a trend for this season. In addition to the fact that the young woman is followed by her always transgressive mixtures, now that the first images of this new installment have been revealed, an unexpected —or not so much— change of look was observed.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 4 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Emily Ratajkowski’s harsh criticism of Blonde: “We love to fetishize female pain”

22 mins ago

The Walking Dead: The hard blow for fans before the premiere of the last episodes

33 mins ago

The cast of ‘Avatar’ had to blindly trust James Cameron during filming: “We did not know what it would end up looking like” – Movie News

44 mins ago

His documentary will narrate the darkest episodes of his life

55 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button