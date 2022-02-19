Lily Collins’ beauty routine with which she gets her husband to also wear a mask

Coming home after a long day at work, kicking off the heels you’ve been wearing for hours, slipping into your silk pajamas and starting your night beauty routinewithout forgetting any step to maintain your hydrated and clean skin. Surely this ritual is very familiar to you, a gesture that connects us directly with the daily life of the most sought-after actresses of the last decade, as is the case with Lily Collins After his successful role in Emily in Paris. The British woman is truly passionate about the world of fashion, but also about skin care As we have discovered after some funny photographs that her husband has published, Charlie McDowell.









On September 4, the film director and the actress walked down the aisle with a romantic private ceremony in an abandoned mining town -Dunton Hot Springs in Colorado-, clad in an impressive Ralph Lauren custom bridal gown. Now the new images that we have seen of the couple show how consolidated their relationship is, so much that they share the star secret to show off a juicy complexion with a natural shine Everyday of the year. It is a very intimate moment before going to sleep with which social networks have revolutionized, and we are not surprised!









Who said that night treatments were only reserved for girls? With this viral moment, we have been able to see Lily and Charlie testing several clever face masks with different effects and results. An entertaining fact so usual among the gurus of the industry, which has allowed us to learn a little more about his personal life outside the red carpets. And even this gesture that she shares with her husband, has revealed to us one of the reasons why the complexion of the protagonist of the Netfilx production usually looks without any imperfection.









“You turned me into the ‘moisturizing mask’. Happy Valentines. I love you”, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day the producer of the film The One I Love has virtually opened the doors of its beauty marathon with the woman of his life. A post to which Collins responded at the time:Are you sure it wasn’t “anti-wrinkle and anti-aging”? I love you and our DIY spa sessions almost as much as the fact that you love a face mask like I do.”. It is more than proven that applying a couple of facial masks with different ingredients and compositions a week is ideal to achieve optimal results, without leaving aside the session of skin care How much does your skin need? Although it is true that the one who started this photogenic trend on Instafram was the queen of the influencers, chiara ferraginiand her husband the artist Faith. Who would you plan this beauty date night with?