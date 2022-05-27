Lily Collins boho skirt, so you can wear it to the office

High temperatures do not always make it easy for us when choosing our daily outfits. Jeans are relegated to the background, while dresses and skirts take center stage in our wardrobes. the actress of Emily in Paris it’s already a whole style cone on and off screen. His refined, sophisticated outfits with a casual touch inspire us more and more, which is why we don’t miss any of his outfits.

Collins has already said goodbye to his jeans. His latest styling invites us to copy his style with complete success. It is a light and very wearable proposal ahead of the hot months to come. The boho style continues its course and on this occasion it gives life to one of the most ethnic garments ever and to be, long skirts. Comfortable, versatile and ready for anything, what sounds good? Well, this skirt meets all three requirements to the letter. You won’t get rid of her. It will be one of your favorite uniforms to go to the office, since you can combine it in a more formal or casual way according to your preferences and the accessories you choose.

Lily Collins has the most beautiful boho skirt to go to the office.gtres online

As irrefutable proof that less is more, the infallible formula that the actress is betting on. Combine your printed skirt Eva design and ruffle hem with a basic black short-sleeved t-shirt. The finishing touch to his styling are some mary janes of the same color and a shopper bag that, as we have seen on other occasions, is his favorite model.

Below we have selected some skirts from the new collection of Zara so you can start thinking about your next outfits with a boho stamp.

black boho skirt

This long skirt with a contrasting floral print can be a good option if earth colors are not lacking in your wardrobe. You can combine it with a beige blouse and matching espadrilles. Zara (49.95 euros).

High and low waist skirt with ruffles.Zara

Ethnic print boho skirt

The discreet tones of this skirt will allow you to combine it daily without getting tired. With basic shirts or t-shirts it will be synonymous with lookazo. Zara (49.95 euros).

Long skirt with side closure.Zara

white boho skirt with embroidery

The color white is among our favorite colors at this time of year and, of course, some of the trends are also dyed to match. You can combine a long skirt in this color with an asymmetrical black top and high-heeled sandals. Zara (49.95 euros).

Skirt with elastic waist and perforated embroidery.Zara

multicolour print boho skirt

The drawing of this garment makes it an ideal garment to combine daily. The infinity of colors of its print allows us to wear it with very varied matching tops. For your feet, some black espadrilles tied by the leg will be a good option. Zara (49.95 euros).

Skirt with paneled hem and adjustable drawstrings at the waist.Zara

printed blue skirt

The elastic and gathered waist are the most characteristic of this garment. You can combine it with a basic white t-shirt and white sneakers. Zara (39.95 euros).

High-waisted skirt with frayed hem.Zara

