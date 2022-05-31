Lily Collins came to France to shoot the Netflix series?

On December 22 of last year, after months of waiting and anxiety on the part of the fans, Lily Collins returned to Netflix with the second season of Emily in Paris. The series, which takes place in France and tells the story of the American, Emily Cooper, came back in style. This is because, in 10 new episodes, the actress managed to give her best with her interpretation, showing the most adult and empowered version of her character.

On this occasion, Emily in Paris it focused on showing the protagonist deeper into Parisian life, but facing both professional and love problems. That is why, in the face of so much adversity, she has no choice but to be as mature as possible, although when she arrives at French class and meets a British expat, everything changes for her.

So much so that, from there, it generates a love trio between her, Gabriel her great love and Alfie, this boy who comes to turn his world upside down. However, Emily has made an important decision in her life and, apparently, that will not change. But, at the moment, it is not known what was the determination that she made of her since Thus ended the second season of Emily in Paris. Yes! The series has left fans with more questions than answers in its latest episode, and that’s why everyone is hungry for more.

For this reason, Netflix did not hesitate to renew the strip not one, but two more seasons. Namely, Lily Collins will return to the platform with a third and fourth season of this fiction. Even so, for now, the focus is on the episodes that should be released and make up the third part. However, the truth is that there is still no news that production of it has begun. Although, the protagonist recently raised suspicions that the next chapters could be about to begin.

This is because Collins shared a photo on his Instagram account in which he announced that he had returned to France. According to what is seen in the postcards that she shared these days, Lily visited the Lancome headquarters where she was given a great welcome. “A great welcome surprise from Lancome in Paris. Happy to be back in France”, wrote the interpreter to accompany the two postcards of her publication.

Although, it should be noted that Netflix original series and which stars did not give news about it. Still, Collins is still based in France, so that could also indicate that she’s ready to start production. In any case, the fact that filming starts now means that the new episodes could only arrive at the beginning of 2023 or, doing a job in record time, very late in 2022.