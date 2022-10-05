Lily Collins changes to “Emily in Paris”

The series that managed to get personalities like Wanda Nara to promote it on their social networks, during their stay in the Parisian city, forced the protagonist to turn her style around

“Emily in Paris” caused a furor since the first chapter was released. Netflix users went crazy with each episode and in just a couple of hours, they had finished it and were asking for a new season. True to form, the platform agreed and there will be more to enjoy soon.

Its protagonist was the beautiful Lily Collins who came and took the role of Emily as her own to the point that she seemed born to play it. However, that earned him some changes in the way she looks and dresses, to suit the script and the story of her character.

The third season of the Netflix series arrives with changes for the protagonist

Just like China Suárez for the presentation of “Objects”, Collins had to cut her bangs. How could it be otherwise, she joined the trend of the new spring-summer 2023 season.

But it seems that the actress and singer not only fell in love with her role in the series produced by Netflix, she also adapted it to her personal life. It is that since the fringe was cut, he has not stopped showing it off on his social networks and everything indicates that he will keep it for a while longer, beyond the culmination or extension of this story that will present its new season but that could be renewed or concluded with her, something that her followers will indicate.

“The trailer for the third season arrives with a BANG! What do we think of Emily’s new look? Mark her calendars, she’s officially back on December 21st! Let the countdown begin, ”the actress announced a few days ago on her social networks. There is a review of what will be experienced in this third stage of the young woman who sought to follow her dreams away from her family, with the challenges of being in another country and all that that entails.