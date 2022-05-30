Lily Collins combines a gray t-shirt with white jeans and shows her great casual style – New Woman

In each of his official appearances, Lily Collins always impress with elegant, feminine and modern outfits in which he exudes panache and reflects his personal essence.

However, the actress is not only one of the best dressed on the red carpet or the most exuberant events. It is also on a day-to-day basis with its most routine combinations.

This was demonstrated on the afternoon of last Wednesday, May 25, when he went out for a walk with his dog. Redford in Los Angeles in a outfits casual, but no less stylish with which he looked sensational.

Lily Collins conquers the street style in a look casual perfect for summer

According to Daily Mail, the 33-year-old performer was captured while walking with her dog through the streets of West-Hollywood and enjoying the city’s lovely spring weather.

During the walk with his pet, the British-American star turned heads in a simple, fresh and chic outfit composed of garments that we all have in the closet.

The look of the protagonist of wind fall for routine output was headed by a gray t-shirt with a round neck and short sleeves that carried inside a pair of white jeans.

Collins’s blue jeans for the ride were flattering high waist, slightly flared leg and cropped hemideal for spring-summer.

Likewise, the Golden Globe nominee completed her ensemble with a pair of low beige mary janes with which she remained comfortable, but without losing style on the walk.

The artist complemented her casual ensemble with pieces of gold jewelry to add a touch glam. As well as with black sunglasses Y a mini crossbody bag with a golden chain.

At the exit, Lily was also seen carrying in her arms a classic black blazer with which he surely raised his proposal even more to elegance when being in interior spaces.

Lastly, the daughter of Phil collins finished off with a effortless chic beauty lookleaving her brown hair loose and her face free of makeup to let her natural beauty shine.

In this way, with this bet on informal fashion, Lily Collins Not only did she look relaxed and elegant, she also revalidated its title as a style inspiration for all occasions.