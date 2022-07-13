Lily Collins combines normcore tennis with shorts perfect for summer

Lily Collins It has become the master of footwear, thanks to its versatile style and good taste in combining outfits. In recent months, we have seen her on numerous occasions wearing all kinds of pieces regardless of the season, from classic moccasins, stilettos with platform and even very long suede boots. Despite being known for excelling in glamorous outfits, when this is not the case, she also favors casual ensembles, which she knows how to combine perfectly, especially with her tennis favourites.

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins, She is in one of the best stages of her life and she spreads her happiness to us through her social networks, where the actress takes advantage of the rest of the summer and shares a photo on Instagram, wearing shorts high-waisted along with some nordic tennis. With this look, the model also offers a style lesson on how to use sneakers and achieve a timeless outfit without being boring.

How to combine shorts with normcore tennis in the style of Lily Collins?

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Increasingly, celebrities show their passion for retro styles, which, far from being common, look amazing everywhere and come with their nostalgic touch to conquer the season. Lily Collins It is part of personalities like Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa and Jennifer Lopez, who know that normcore sneakers They fit all kinds of clothing.

The actress combines her sneakers beige with a linen shorts in a light tone with a floral print, along with a basic black cotton T-shirt. The complements? A green and brown fanny pack, black sunglasses and silver rings. To finish the summer styling, collins I do not hesitate to bet on a natural makeup, which stands out for using a little mascara for the eyelashes, peach blush and moisturizer for the lips, leaving the prominence in her hair with loose waves.