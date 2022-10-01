Lily Collins’ Complicated Eating Disorder Years Before Emily in Paris

The ‘Emily in Paris’ actress revealed intimate details of the eating disorder she suffered during her adolescence.

Lily Collins It’s on everyone’s lips. The British actress is going through a good professional moment after the success of ‘Emily in Paris’, the Netflix series in which she stars. Although she now enjoys being on top of success, the 31-year-old faced very difficult times in the pastthe absence of her father, the famous singer Phil Collins, left a mark on the actress, for which she began to suffer eating disorders.

In 2017, Lily Collins was encouraged to write “Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me” (“Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me”in its original language), orA book in which the actress talked about the eating disorder she suffered as a teenager and her bad relationship with her father Phil Collins.

According to the portal “Thefix.com”, Lily Collins told in her book that her desire to control her weight began with an addiction to exercise and laxatives, then this worsened with binge eating. The actress went through a very critical moment, due to the family problems that she faced as a child.

According to Collins’ account, his childhood was marked by painful moments: his father separated from his mother, Jill Tavelman, in a costly divorce when she was five years old, and married his third wife, Orianne Cevey. Collins said she “couldn’t stand the pain and confusion surrounding the divorce from [su] father” and longed for his presence and approval.

Her father’s absence left a painful mark on Collins, feeling that she “wasn’t enough,” so she immersed herself in a punishing regimen of extreme exercise and moderation of food through chewing gum and coffee.

In her teens, Collins turned to diet pills and laxatives to keep her weight down. In addition, she began to binge and purge on junk food. “She was crying on the floor, putting her hand down my throat and desperately trying to throw up,” she wrote.

All of this wreaked havoc on her body, as her menstrual cycle stopped for a period of two years, leaving her feeling like “a young woman in the body of a little boy”.

As Collins continued to battle his illness, his relationship with his father worsened when he had spiraled into alcoholism, a condition he also struggled with for years. “Once I figured it out, that was all I could see,” he wrote.

During this period, Lily also dealt with toxic relationships. She, when a boyfriend pressured her to isolate herself from her friends and family, even threatened her with verbal and physical violence. That incident gave Collins the strength to make crucial changes not only to improve her health but also her relationship with her father, who also took control of her life.

Lily Collins also tackled eating disorders head-on in the 2017 Netflix movie “To the Bone,” in which she played a young woman struggling with anorexia.

Collins is well aware of his past struggles, but he also acknowledges how far he has come since then. “It will never go away because it’s part of who you are,” he said. “But it no longer defines how I live my life on a daily basis.”

