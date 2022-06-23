Entertainment

Lily Collins Confirms She Is Audrey Hepburn’s Lost Twin

Photo of James James6 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read

We are left with the square eye since in his last appearance Lily Collins seems to have been reincarnated from Audrey Hepburnwe tell you more about this unprecedented moment that has fans ecstatic because every day we confirm that both talented actresses are like two drops of water.

the star of ‘Emily In Paris’has officially entered its era of Audrey Hepburn. In a photo shared on Instagram on Tuesday, June 21, Lily Collins, who recently appeared with a different look, she looks almost exactly like the actress and timeless fashion icon. While attending a Cartier event in Madrid, Spain, the actress opted for a floral couture dress by eco-friendly designer Ronald van der Kemp, according to Vogue UK.

“The magic of Madrid last night with Cartier…” Collins wrote in the caption of the portrait with her husband Charlie McDowell.

Instagram Lily Collins

The 33-year-old wore a Cartier necklace and earrings with the dress, adding glamorous classic Hollywood makeup, including red lips. She wore her (for now) dark brown hair up in a bun, with her curtain bangs framing her face. In the third and final photo that she shared in her online carousel post, Lily Collins, looks eerily like Audrey Hepburn.

By the way, when is the new season of ‘Emily In Paris’?

Earlier this year, Netflix renewed ‘Emily In Paris’ for two more seasons. The third season is currently shooting, but no premiere date has been announced. However, based on the current schedule, the third season can probably be expected in early 2023.

Creator Darren Star told Glamor that he’s already been thinking about what’s next for Emily, noting that he has an idea of ​​what the character will decide regarding Sylvie’s job offer from the end of season two.

Source link

Photo of James James6 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read

Related Articles

Kendall Jenner broke up with NBA star Devin Booker

10 mins ago

Yailin La Más Viral raises the temperature showing off her perfect silhouette

16 mins ago

Who is Austin Butler, the actor who plays Elvis Presley in the new movie

17 mins ago

Why Taylor Swift Is All Over The Summer I Got Pretty on Amazon

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button