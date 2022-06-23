Lily Collins Confirms She Is Audrey Hepburn’s Lost Twin

We are left with the square eye since in his last appearance Lily Collins seems to have been reincarnated from Audrey Hepburnwe tell you more about this unprecedented moment that has fans ecstatic because every day we confirm that both talented actresses are like two drops of water.

the star of ‘Emily In Paris’has officially entered its era of Audrey Hepburn. In a photo shared on Instagram on Tuesday, June 21, Lily Collins, who recently appeared with a different look, she looks almost exactly like the actress and timeless fashion icon. While attending a Cartier event in Madrid, Spain, the actress opted for a floral couture dress by eco-friendly designer Ronald van der Kemp, according to Vogue UK.

“The magic of Madrid last night with Cartier…” Collins wrote in the caption of the portrait with her husband Charlie McDowell. Instagram Lily Collins

The 33-year-old wore a Cartier necklace and earrings with the dress, adding glamorous classic Hollywood makeup, including red lips. She wore her (for now) dark brown hair up in a bun, with her curtain bangs framing her face. In the third and final photo that she shared in her online carousel post, Lily Collins, looks eerily like Audrey Hepburn.

By the way, when is the new season of ‘Emily In Paris’?

Earlier this year, Netflix renewed ‘Emily In Paris’ for two more seasons. The third season is currently shooting, but no premiere date has been announced. However, based on the current schedule, the third season can probably be expected in early 2023.

Creator Darren Star told Glamor that he’s already been thinking about what’s next for Emily, noting that he has an idea of ​​what the character will decide regarding Sylvie’s job offer from the end of season two.