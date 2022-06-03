Lily Collins debuts a look of black hair and super Parisian micro fringes

When looking for adjectives to describe the beauty style of Lily Collins, the term ‘daring’ does not usually come to mind. The Emily in Paris star can be ‘classic’ or glamorous, but the actress rarely goes for the unconventional. And the same could be said for the luxury brand, Cartier. But apparently, when the two get together, fashion and nonchalance come to the fore, and Collins’ hair is the proof.

In the new advertising campaign for Clash by Cartier, a jewelry collection that strikes a balance between the classic and the eccentric, Collins does just that. We see her in an elegant asymmetrical black dress and a red lipstickalong with her brown hair pulled back in an elegant low bun, not unlike the style she wore to her wedding.

As Billy Idol’s Dancing With Myself plays, she contrasts with another version of herself who looks completely out of her beauty comfort zone, but somehow works just fine. She sports black hair with on-trend micro bangs, and her hairstyle is complemented by bold black liquid eyeliner wings and black nail polish.

On Tuesday, Collins previewed the look, letting us see the baby bang, which appears to have been styled by Gregory Russell. The makeup was done by Fiona Stiles and the nails by the nail artist, Thuy Nguyen.

Instagram @lilyjcollins

Though Lily Collins told us recently that her curtain bangs are a ‘dedicated decision’ she’s wanted to make ‘for years, but never had the courage to take the plunge’, it sounds like she may be open to try other looks with fringe unexpected. The micro bangs and darker hair are probably courtesy of a wig, but she can feel confident about taking the plunge in real life now that she’s seen how good she looks in the style.

Article originally published by Allure US, allure.com, adapted by Paola Zamarripa.