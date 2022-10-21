Lily Collins Dons A “Clean The Dust” Hair For Fall

Image Source: Getty/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Lily Collins may be loyal to her “Birkin” bangs, but that doesn’t mean she’s opposed to a subtle cut. The “Emily in Paris” actress recently shared her “fall bang refresher” on her Instagram, offering an up-close look at her freshly cut bangs and her shoulder-length hair. She opted for a “hair powder,” a common term for cutting off a very small amount of hair.

Collins worked with celebrity stylists Gregorio Russell on his mini chop. Russell revealed to POPSUGAR that the cut was actually inspired by actress and model Jane Birkin, after whom the popular “Birkin” trend is named. Although her bangs previously extended to her eyelids with chest-length hair, Collins’s bangs now reach directly to her famous eyebrows, while her hair reaches slightly below her shoulders. she. Such a slight change is exactly what “dusting” looks like, which is designed to keep hair healthy without sacrificing length.

“A powder helps by [cutting] those crunchy-sounding ends every time you run your fingers through your hair,” leonardo manetti, master stylist at Rob Peetoom Salon Williamsburg, recently explained to POPSUGAR. He added that cleaning your hair regularly is one of the best ways to maintain the health of your hair as it grows.

Aside from her initial blowout reveal in November 2021, Collins hasn’t been one to dramatically transform her hair. As stars like Jennifer Aniston, Megan Fox, and Rowan Blanchard have recently shown, “dusting off” is an easy compromise for those looking for minimal spoilage.

Take a closer look at Collins’ light hair makeover below.