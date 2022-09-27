Lily Collins Dramatically Cuts Her Bangs in New “Emily in Paris” Trailer

What happened?

I really believe in the quote: “When a woman cuts her hair, she is about to change her life”. But honestly, this is always the case for Lily Collins, aka Emily Cooper in Emily In Pariswho is seen manually cutting her bangs in the season 3 teaser.

The trailer shows the marketing executive looking at herself in the mirror with her hair tangled and exclaiming: “It’s Paris”, before impulsively cutting her hair short, resulting in textured bangs that gave her an edgy salon look. At this point in the series and the complete mess of life that Cooper has made for herself, it only makes sense for her to go for a really sophisticated, timeless, Parisian look.

Collins herself as a person is known to have an extensive hairstyle history, so we’re sure this required updated change may have been quite amusing for her. The subtle layers that frame her face still bring to life her bushy, striking brows. Through the clips you see Cooper’s hair styled in the lightest curtain texture on her forehead, bringing out all of her editorial beauty. Take a closer look at Emily Cooper’s most recent change and what’s coming up for Season 3.