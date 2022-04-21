Lily Collins embodies the iconic silhouette – Revista Para Ti

The actress opted for a bag with volume and a miniskirt that slims the hips and lengthens the legs.

Lily Collins shows off an outfit that has stolen our hearts and on this occasion the actress was shown with a mini skirt in conjunction with a jacket with volume that reminds us that tailored suits will continue to be the season’s favorites. Here we show you this proposal that you will surely love.

When we thought that jackets and elephant-leg pants would dominate street style in the office, the protagonist of ‘Emily in Paris’ reminds us that there is much more way to wear formal outfits this season.

Lily Collins models tailored suit that slims her hips

Through your account Instagramthe actress shared an album modeling a stylish look from asymmetrical skirt and blazer with a futuristic vibe. The set came to life with an aqua blue that highlighted the color of Collins’ eyes, also reminding us of the famous cartoon from the 60s; ‘The Jetsons’.

We can’t love anymore her look that invites us to play with fabrics, necklines, volume, asymmetry and much more, in this season in which vibrant colors will dominate urban areasso be inspired by his proposal to use it in the coming months.