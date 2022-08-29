Lily Collins, Emily in Paris, Netflix: First photos from the shooting of the third season of “Emily in Paris” | Present

Without doubt the Netflix series “Emily in Paris” with his two seasons he has made many want live the Parisian experience in the style of Emily Cooper.

Read also: Alejandro Speitzer breaks stereotypes by wearing a top

Almost a year after the streaming platform launched its second part, It was confirmed that the filming of the new chapters began in June, and everything points to the fact that at the end of 2022 we can see what the love triangle formed by Emily, Gabriele and Alfie finally ends up with.

In the meantime we only have the first images that have been leaked and that although they do not give us a clue of what can happen in history gives us a glimpse of the characters, and of course, the most important and iconic of the series: one of Emily Cooper’s looks.

Read also: This is Bad Bunny’s luxurious restaurant where Thalía celebrated her birthday

Lily Collins’ outfits are another reason why the production has achieved many followerswell the most greats of the world of fashion have put their stamp on each of the episodes.

“Emily in Paris” stars Lily Collins as Emily, Lucas Bravo as Gabrielle, Camille Razat as Camille, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie, among other celebrities.