Lily Collins exudes sophistication in a minimalist style outfit

The actress Lily Collins has just shared on social networks a sophisticated outfit with a lot of femininity with which teaches style and glamor since he opts for the basic colors and the minimalist design, a combination that is synonymous with poise and elegance.

The protagonist of the series NetflixEmily in Parislooks a brown dress that is tied above the waist, so that the loose-fitting fabric fits your silhouette. The top is buttoned and has long sleeves, giving it a formal and serious touch.

She allows a more youthful finish to the outfit by leaving the upper part of the dress unbuttoned, without the neckline being very revealing; likewise, she wears some beige closed sneakersa gold bracelet, small earrings and voila, no ornate exaggeration.

The outfit is regal precisely because of the unique color and simple design of the piece, a minimalist style that is precisely characterized by the sophisticationappealing to the basic colors and without adding much more, that is, that the piece stands out enough and allows the natural beauty shine alone

Lily Collins opts for a very simple makeup, highlighting her already distinctive eyebrows, mascara, peach shadows and nude lips. She also looks radiant with a very modern and chic haircut, full of layers and also a fringe that stylizes the features of his face.

To the also model of 33 years This cut is very flattering on him, since it has the thin hair. Women like her can opt for this bangs, very coquettish but also versatile, since being thick and paraded, frame your face but it also has a lot of movement, something key for those with fine hair, because for this reason, their hair can lose volume, which this cut solves.

His admirers wonder if this makeover it has to do with the fact that the film is about to begin third season of Emily in Paris, or with the fact that the actress is the new ambassador of Living Proofa brand of hair products.

Meanwhile, Lily Collins already released a Netflix movie this year, Windfall, a suspenseful story about a couple who finds a stranger inside their supposedly empty vacation home, leading to a series of unexpected revelations.

