Lily Collins falls in love on her social networks by wearing a baby doll dress

speaking of Lily Collins it is impossible not to think of the iconic character of Emily Cooper, which catapulted her as a style benchmark. However, for those who have not followed her career, today we confirm that throughout her career, the actress has captivated us not only with her unique beauty, but also with her passion for fashion and impeccable mastery when combining outfits. which quickly becomes a trend.

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins, captures the attention of her followers on Instagram, being photographed three days ago in an infinity lavender field in Canada, wearing the baby doll dress prettiest of the season. The actress gets rid of the ostentatious looks and opts for a style Bohemian that stands out for its simplicity and comfort. Proving that you only need a piece with delicate colors to transport us to nature and conquer spring.

The baby doll dresses They are one of those pieces that have marked a before and after in history, since in the sixties they were pioneers in being part of the garments that helped women’s liberation. In addition, fashion houses like Balenciaga did not hesitate to create timeless designs so that personalities like the model Twiggy, immortalize the outfit and welcome a society that left behind the prejudices that marked the time.

How to wear a baby doll dress in the style of Lily Collins?

One of our favorite pieces of the season are baby doll dresses that will be an absolute trend for the rest of the year and return to become the essential summer basic. Lily Collins shares our fascination, wearing a design signed by DÔEN, which stands out for its pearl color and delicate floral print with puffed sleeves. A quite romantic look, but above all fresh and subtle to consecrate the summer period.

To complement the styling, the actress opted for gold jewelry and a donut as a bracelet that matches perfectly with the dress. With the help of your hair stylist mike desire, confirmed that medium length hair with loose waves and bangs is the ideal look to harmonize the features and even pronounce the look. Like her makeup, which sought to highlight her lips with a pink hue and shadows in warm colors with a natural finish.