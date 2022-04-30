Lily Collins falls in love with everyone with a new look

Hilarious designs, trendsetting styles, bright colors, pastels, dark, light, and a series of combinations that you didn’t know would look so good. Although Emily in Paris became the most watched romantic comedy on Netfllix, the foreground is always taken by its protagonist, Lily Collins, and the different looks with which she delights us episode after episode, positioning the series as an icon of inspiration for fashion lovers.

Undoubtedly, one of the great attractions of the French capital revolves around the importance given to fashion. Even the same collins He confessed that during his stay there, he took note of the style of Parisian women and applied a few changes to his appearance. The most notable change is the subtle curtain bangs that she has used in recent months, which, being so volatile, allows her to wear it in different ways and to be able to pull it back from her forehead to wear different hairstyles.

However, the British actress decided to go through the scissors again and, although the change is not total, she did manage to make a difference in her hair. Lily Collins just announced on social media that she became an ambassador for Living Proofa firm of hair care products and the best way to celebrate it is to give your hair a change with a thick and paraded fringe like the one made fashionable by celebrities like Kaia Gerber or Gigi Hadid.

Lily Collins ambassador of Living Proof:

There are as many types of bangs as there are different cuts. The fringe has the ability to be renewed and used in different ways but always seeks to enhance the face in some way and resist the passage of time. The fringe chosen by Lily is not new: it was already worn by representative figures of the 80s such as claudia shiffer. It happens that in the world of beauty as in the world of fashion everything comes back. and the interpreter of Emily in Paris she chose to wear it with a straight cut that slightly covers her eyebrows but is parted just at the ends, to match the shape of her hair. This is a type of fringe that adds volume, especially at the root, and frames the face in a very flattering way.

Is this change a sign of what is to come in Emily in Paris?

In the coming weeks, filming will begin on the third season of the Netflix series, Emily in Paris and, noticing this change, fans began to speculate that this may be the look that accompanies Lily Collins in the new episodes that you will live during your stay in the most important city of fashion. We know that the fringe is one of the actress’s favorite cuts, will she keep it that way for the third part of the story? There is still no confirmed date for its premiere, but if the series maintains its line, we will surely have news by the end of the year. Let’s stay tuned and enjoy the beautiful Lily with her new bangs in any city in the world.