Lily Collins Follows Anne Hathaway and Joins the Coastal Granny Trend

The elegant style is over. Lily Collins is used to a colorful style in Emily in Paris seriesbut for this occasion, Collins happily swapped her edgy pieces for a sleek, minimalist look for a retro twist.

And everything seems to indicate that the 33-year-old actress is betting fully on this fashion trend extra comfortable that destroys all currents. The perfect accessories? Rattan armchairs, cream-colored cushions, palm trees… On his Instagram account, Lily Collins He has posed in a very marine environment wearing a blue shirt with white stripes combined with beige and brown shorts. Lily decided to opt for discreet and ultra-chic pieces for accessories: the Panther watch and the Love gold bracelet from the high jewelry house of Cartier.

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Anne Hathaway also succumbs to the trend

With all due respect to Miranda Priestly, a while ago it was Andy who posted a photo of himself on Instagram adopting this effortless chic aesthetic. She was wearing a crisp white cotton shirt, straight beige pants, sunglasses, and a straw hat. Standing in front of a park-like window and smiling, she seems ready to slip away and enjoy her new lifestyle of beachside getaways and local market cuisine, all in elegant wicker-clad surroundings. She commented in the caption: ‘I’ve been up for #coastalgrandmother chic since before TikTok was born. May this moment never end. As you can see, now there are more chances to see Anne Hathaway Already Lily Collins in the Hamptons than in the fashion scene.