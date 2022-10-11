Lily Collins’ French-inspired updo is the perfect hairstyle to wear to an event

Lily Collins is a real person whereas, as we know, Emily Cooper is a fictional character. But in terms of style and beauty, we are fascinated by those moments when Emily’s influence, the epitome of the most select and ostentatious fashion, crosses the screen and sneaks into the aesthetics of the actress. Today’s case study: French-inspired high updo perfect for a romantic evening.

Getty Images

For a gala held Saturday night in Los Angeles, hair stylist Gregory Russell pinned up the star’s shimmering brown hair. Emily in Paris in a flirty bun at the height of the crown. the enviable fringe ‘bottleneck’ that the actress wears further enhanced the elegant updo, giving it the right bohemian touch. The conjunction of both elements gave rise to a look as polished as it is playful, finished off with a few foolproof makeup gestures: rosy lips, strong eyebrows and a light layer of mascara.

Moral: to go out partying this fall or in the celebrations that are coming up this winter, wear a glamorous and somewhat undone bun is the best bet. Or, alternatively, this is the signal you needed to dare to brand new bangs.