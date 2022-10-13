Lily Collins gave a spoiler about her character

The second season of Emily in Paris, which arrived on Netflix in December of last year, left fans wanting more. This is because his ending was shocking. Well, beyond the drama that was the great protagonist of all the episodes, the truth is that the closing was even better. Is that the fate of Emily Cooper was adrift after discovering that her great love, Gabriel, returned with his ex, Camille.

So much so that, after this, lily collins character He had two alternatives: stay in Paris or return to the United States and forget this love affair. That’s why when Netflix confirmed the third season the fans were excited. This is because it will be in the next episodes when it will be discovered what his decision will be. Although, the truth is that yesterday the main actress of the series apparently gave a spoiler of what is to come.

Yes! Apparently and without realizing it, Lily Collins revealed that Emily is staying in Paris. Or, at least that’s what he made clear with his post where he showed the first images of season three. But, the truth is that what she really showed that this would be the decision of her character was what she wrote to accompany the postcards. “First look at season three of Emily in Paris”, he began by saying.

Then he added: “Get ready for new looks, new locations, new triangles. Thank you France for being a home away from home and hugging us again”. And, to close, he assured: “I’m proud of this team and I can’t wait for you guys to see our girl Emily rise up. Get ready for another wild ride”. A few words that, without a doubt, made it clear that the French capital is once again the setting for the series.

In addition, it should be noted that all the photographs that were recently seen are from already known locations in Paris. Although, as Collins herself confessed, there will be new locations and just as those places can be in France, they can also be in the United States. But, we still have to wait for the release date to be known or, at least, an official advance to confirm the fate of the protagonist.