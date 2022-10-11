Lily Collins goes for an elegant French-inspired high bun

Lily Collins is a real person (and a talented actress) while Emily Cooper – star of the popular series Emily in Paris– is a fictional character, we know.

But when it comes to elevating style and beauty, the moments when Cooper, a lover of fashion and extravagant style, influences the real-world aesthetic of Lily Collins herself, are often noteworthy. An example? The elegant high bun inspired by French girls that exudes romance at night.

Lily Collins.GettyImages.

For a gala held Saturday night in Los Angeles, hairstylist and beauty expert Gregory Russell scooped up the shimmering mane of emily’s star Paris, in an extra chic bun placed on top of her head.

The hairstyle was completed with the actress’s bottleneck bangs, which gave the glamorous chignon a bohemian touch. The elements came together in a moment that was both elegant and playful, while the look was complemented by a thoughtful natural touch from the perfect dose of makeup. Lily Collins opted to wear rosy lips, her flawless brows, and a few swipes of mascara.

What else can we say? For autumn nights or the upcoming Christmas parties, a glamorous updo with natural and somewhat relaxed details (such as loose strands of hair) may be your best option. Or, alternatively: This is your cue to consider the merits of bottleneck bangs.