Lily Collins got married / Emily’s Paris star’s wedding to Charlie McDowell

Lily Collins, the star of the hit Netflix TV series Emily in Paris, she got married. The famous actress is married to her partner Charlie McDowell. The two have been together since 2019 and then got married on 4 September, even if the news of the wedding arrived only a few hours ago. It was the actress who announced it with a post. In this, happy as ever, she showed the first photos from the wedding that sees her next to her new husband.

The shots are then accompanied by these words: “I’ve never been so happy”, he began. “What started out as a fairy tale is now my reality. I will never be able to put into words how extraordinary this weekend was, but “magical” is a good place to start describing what we have experienced. “

Lily Collins of Emily in Paris got married: the details

As the first rumors reveal, the marriage between Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell it took place privately and was celebrated in Colorado, at Dunton Hot Springs, a location surrounded by nature. A fairytale place, as well as the dress chosen by the bride for the happy event. For the occasion, Lily wore a long and tight lace dress by Ralph Lauren, embellished with a hood that somehow refers to Snow White she herself played in the live-action film with Julia Roberts. Hairstyle instead collected in a low chignon, embellished with a thin headband. A moment of great joy for the actress, who wanted to share the moment with her many fans.

