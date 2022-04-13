Lily Collins’ guest updo that styles any look

If you are a fan of the series Emily in Paris and of Lily Collins like us, then you will be familiar with the many hairstyles worn by Emily Cooper, its leading lady. From full-color berets to full-volume waves that are so inspiring. Well, we have just discovered from the hand of Emily Collins, the guest pickup to style any of your looks this spring for all the dates that lie ahead.

It is a moo that reminds us a lot of Audrey Hepburn but with one updated and relaxed version that refers us directly to her character in the series and that even with open bangs looks spectacular.

The actress has accompanied her hairstyle with styling that fascinates us, a turquoise blue suit with a miniskirt of prabal gurung in the presentation of the series in the paley’s festival Los Angeles accompanied with a soft makeup with a touch of sky blue in the line of the lower eyelashes that combined perfectly with her outfit.

The hair collected has been carried out by the actress’s head stylist, Gregory Russell who crafted this high spiral bun mimicking the shape of a blooming rose by leaving the actress’s bangs open with soft strands that framed the actress’s face for this effortless and inspiring hair look to wear all season for our guest looks.

To get that iconic new hairstyle, the stylist said she used a spray of volume in the roots when making this updo with a fixing spray to keep the hairstyle in place. And what is clear is that this Lily Collins bow is ideal not only as a guest updo but also for brides because of its shape inspired by the flowers in the bouquet that gives it a spectacular romantic air. But in addition, it is equally ideal for other more informal occasions or that Emily Cooper would even wear on the streets of Paris and we find it equally inspiring.

