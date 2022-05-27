Lily Collins has a beauty routine that she shares with her husband

On the street, we all look splendid and radiant, but after a long day what we really want is to get home and dress as comfortably as possible, make a bun so that our hair does not bother and, before going to sleep, take care of our skin. so that it is clean and fresh again the next morning. These steps are probably familiar to you. You should know that more than one famous star applies this routine to their daily lives, as is the case with the actress Lily Collins.

The British woman is truly passionate about the world of fashion, it was more than demonstrated in Emily in Paris, the series that she stars in for Netflix, but she is also passionate about everything related to skin care, as she has understood in some funny photographs published by her husband, Charlie McDowellon his personal Instagram account.

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell.

Just a few months ago, on September 4, the film director and the artist said yes at the altar with a romantic private ceremony in an abandoned mining town, Dunton Hot Springs, in Colorado. Through social networks, we were able to observe how consolidated the relationship is, so much so that they share the star secret to show off an exquisite complexion with a natural glow every day of the year. It is a very intimate moment before going to sleep with which they managed to revolutionize the world of the Internet and it does not seem strange to us coming from them.

The remarkable thing about this fun moment is that, without intending to or maybe yes, they break down a series of poorly learned mandates in which we grew up thinking that beauty treatments were only reserved for women. With this activity, we can see Lily Y Charlie testing various ingenious face masks with different effects and results. Even this gesture that she shares with her husband revealed to us one of the reasons why the actress’s skin usually looks flawless.

“You turned me into the ‘moisturizing mask.’ Happy Valentines! I love you”, said the producer of the film The one I love on the occasion of Valentine’s Day and thus began a series of publications in which he exhibits his beauty marathon with the woman of his life. What collins answered: “Are you sure it wasn’t anti-wrinkle and anti-aging? I love you and our DIY spa sessions almost as much as the fact that you love a face mask like I do.”

The truth is that it is scientifically proven that applying a couple of facial masks with different ingredients and compositions a week is ideal to achieve optimal results, without neglecting the skincare session that your skin needs so much. Though Lily Collins and her husband make us fall in love and make us tender with these funny images, who started this trend on the social network Instagram was the queen of influencers, Chiara Ferragini, with her husband, the artist Faith. And you, would you do this routine with your partner?